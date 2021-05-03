No. 25 Forney ends Lady Panthers’ season

Mirror report

Two big innings in Friday’s Game 2 were costly for the Midlothian Lady Panthers, as their season ended in the Class 5A Region II bi-district playoffs with a 13-9 extra-inning loss to 5A No. 25-ranked Forney at Midlothian High School.

The Lady Panthers ended the spring at 15-9-1 overall.

MHS scored in each of the first four innings, including a Jessica Merk home run to lead off the second, and took a 6-1 lead into the fifth inning, but Forney let loose for five runs in the top of the fifth to pull even and then took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Carsen Kitchens boosted the Lady Panthers’ hopes with a two-run game-tying double to center, scoring Briley Blackmon and Meagan Hall, and the game went to extra innings knotted at 8-all.

The Lady Panthers were an out away from getting out of the top of the eighth, but a bases-clearing double scored three runs to give Forney the lead and the Lady Rabbits added two more runs to build a 5-run edge. MHS managed one run in the bottom of the eighth on Hannah King’s RBI groundout, but that was it.

Kylie Hoggatt batted 3-for-4, and Kitchens ended the game 2-for-5 with three RBI for the Lady Panthers. Hall was 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and four runs scored.

King threw a whopping 170 pitches as she went all eight innings in the circle.

In last Wednesday’s Game 1 in Duncanville, the Lady Panthers had an early lead, but the Lady Rabbits scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to a 7-4 win, taking a 1-0 series lead.

The hit totals were completely topsy-turvy in this game. King pitched a complete-game one-hitter, but walked 12 in the loss. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, amassed 12 hits as a team but left nine runners on base.

MHS took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second as Marilyn Johnson and Rylan McFalls hit back-to-back RBI singles. But the Lady Rabbits got on the board on a bases-loaded walk, then erupted with six runs helped by four walks, an error and three wild pitches to go on top 7-2 after five.

The Lady Panthers (15-8-1) attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh as Hoggatt doubled home a run and Merk drove in another with a groundout to second, but a runner was doubled off at third base on the play and a called strikeout ended the game.

King, Merk and Hall all finished with two hits for MHS.