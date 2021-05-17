HHS softball duo leads 10-4A honors

Record-setting Heritage High School pitcher Zoe Isom and multi-sport star Elizabeth Schmidt lead Jaguar honorees on the all-District 10-4A softball team that was announced on Thursday.

Isom, a senior righthander who will play collegiately at Vernon College, was voted the district’s defensive Most Valuable Player. Isom set school records with 527 career strikeouts and 36 career wins.

Schmidt was named the district’s Offensive MVP by the coaches in 10-4A. Schmidt added softball to her list of standout senior seasons in basketball and volleyball, where she was named to multiple awards in each. Schmidt was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s softball academic all-state second team as well as academic all-district.

First-team all-district honors went to Isom in the circle as well as shortstop Jo Lenzer. Infielders Lacee Harrison and Kylee Murillo were second team all-district; and honorable mentions went to outfielders Hannah Moon and Zoie Zachry and infielder Haley Warren.

Academic softball all-district awards went to Schmidt, Kate Purdy, Zachry, Madisyn James, Brynne Lemley, Harrison, Keilana Alexander, Izzy Barrientes, Moon, Bailey Hinson, McKenzie Hundt and Kora Huff.

Trainer Carmen Hammon and manager Hayden Brunson were named honorable-mention academic all-state as well.

In spite of a challenging season in which the Jags finished 14-15-1 against a brutal pre-district schedule, the team rebounded in district play to finish 9-3 and claim the 10-4A runner-up trophy. HHS stretched Celina to three games in a very competitive 4A Region II bi-district playoff series.

The school held its awards ceremony on Thursday, and Schmidt was named HHS’ overall Female Athlete of the Year. Schmidt is the softball team’s MVP, while Lenzer was named winner of the Fighting Heart Award.