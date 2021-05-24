Lady Panthers gain all-district selections

Mirror report

Following a successful playoff season, the Midlothian Lady Panthers were honored with a number of all-District 14-5A softball team selections for their play this spring.

Senior catcher Bailey Hughes was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior Riley Crawford, senior Hannah King and sophomore Carsen Kitchens were voted first-team all-district. Freshman Meagan Hall and junior Kylie Hoggatt were named to the second team.

Crawford, Kitchens, Hall, Hoggatt and Hughes were all also named to the 14-5A academic all-district team.

Also chosen as academic all-district were Farryn Aday, Briley Blackmon, Macy Cassell, Lauren Davidson, Kaylee Farnsworth, Marilyn Johnson, Erica Gonzalez, Jordyn Hill, Brooklyn Piper, April Snowden, Emma Villa and Fayth White.

The Lady Panthers finished with a 15-9-1 record and qualified for the Class 5A Region II playoffs. In the bi-district round, the team played two competitive games against Forney, including a rally that forced extra innings in Game 2, before their season ended.