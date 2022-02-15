Softball season begins for MHS, HHS

There are lots of familiar faces, but also quite a few new ones, on the diamond for the 2022 Midlothian Lady Panthers as the new softball season gets underway.

The Lady Panther varsity softball team returns 11 lettermen, including six starters from last year's team that had their hearts broken in the bi-district round of last year’s playoffs. The Lady Panthers (15-9-1 in 2021) played two competitive games against Forney, including a rally that forced extra innings in Game 2, before their season ended.

The new season opened on Monday night with a 16-4 run-rule road win over Bridgeport.

Two-year letterman and returning first-team all-district junior Carsen Kitchens feels very optimistic about this year's campaign.

"The team is looking really good so far and the team chemistry is already strong and is getting stronger everyday,” she told Midlothian ISD. “I feel this season is going to be extremely successful but we have to work extra hard to achieve our big goals for this year."

Along with Kitchens, senior Kylie Hoggatt and sophomore Meagan Hall are back with the Lady Panthers following all-district performances last spring. Other returnees include Farryn Aday, Briley Blackmon, Macy Cassell, Lauren Davidson, Kaylee Farnsworth and April Snowden.

This year's varsity team welcomes eight newcomers who look to make an impact in replacing a senior class that included battery mates Hannah King (Hill College) and Bailey Hughes (Lubbock Christian University).

The schedule for the Lady Panthers includes a lot of home cooking with 2 tournaments being played in Ellis County (Heritage Invitational Feb. 16-18 and Ellis County Invitational Feb. 23-25) before they head south to Seguin to close out tournament play. District 14-5A play begins on March 9 against Ennis.

HHS gets underway

The Heritage Jaguars were set to start the 2022 softball season on Tuesday afternoon at Red Oak.

In spite of a challenging season in which the Jags finished 14-15-1 against a brutal pre-district schedule, the team rebounded in district play to finish 9-3 and claim the District 10-4A runner-up trophy. HHS stretched Celina to three games in a very competitive 4A Region II bi-district playoff series.

The Jags were hit hard by graduation with pitcher Zoe Isom, top hitters Elizabeth Schmidt and Jo Lenzer, and several others moving on. But several veteran players return, including Lacey Harrison, Kylee Murillo, Hannah Moon, Izzy Barrientes and Zoie Zachry among others.

The Jags will host the Heritage Tournament starting on Thursday. The Jags will face Caddo Mills and South Grand Prairie on Thursday, Springtown on Friday, and Brownsboro and Palmer on Saturday. They are also entered into the Glen Rose tournament Feb. 24-26 and the Little Elm tournament March 3-5.

District 10-4A play won’t start until March 22 for the Jags. Once again, they will play a triple-round-robin schedule against district mates Ferris, Carrollton Ranchview and Kennedale.