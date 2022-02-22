Softball Jags win pair in own tourney

Mirror report

It was a rough opening week for Heritage High School’s softball team, as the Jaguars dropped an 11-1 run-rule loss at Red Oak in last Tuesday’s opener, then won two games and lost three in the Heritage Tournament over the weekend.

The tournament started on a good foot as the Jags got a five-hit shutout from Zoie Zachry in a 3-0 victory over Palmer on Thursday. Lacey Harrison and Jolie Johnson each drove in a run for HHS.

On Friday, the Jags dropped a 7-2 decision to Brownsboro, but came back with an 11-6 win over Caddo Mills. In the victory, Jadyn Myers and Alyna Becerra both went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored; Zachry was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored; and Kylee Murrillo drove in three runs. Zachry struck out six and allowed no earned runs in the win.

The final game of the tournament was close as Heritage scored two runs in the bottom of the third, but Springtown held on, 4-3. Leadoff batter Myers set the table well, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

In last Tuesday’s loss to Red Oak, the Jags managed eight hits, including two each by Zachry and Johnson. But HHS stranded seven base runners and also committed five errors.

The Jags (2-4) will compete in the Glen Rose tournament this weekend. They will also host Palmer next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the HHS softball field.