Lady Panthers strong in opening action

Mirror report

Swinging hot bats, the Midlothian Lady Panthers came out of the Heritage Tournament this past weekend with lots of momentum, winning four games and dropping only one.

The Lady Panthers began the tournament on Thursday with an 11-2 win over Caddo Mills. Meagan Hall was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored; Carsen Kitchens was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored; and Farryn Aday drove in two and scored twice. Lauren Davidson pitched the first three innings, with Sheyenne Shirley throwing a scoreless inning of relief.

MHS suffered a speed bump early Friday in a 7-2 loss to South Grand Prairie, but bounced back with a 10-4 win against Rockwall-Heath. Hall and Kylie Hoggatt each homered for the Lady Panthers as all nine batters in the lineup registered at least one hit. Davidson allowed three earned runs on nine hits in five innings of work. April Snowden was 2-for-2 with a double in the loss to SGP.

The Lady Panthers put the cherry on top on Saturday with wins of 10-3 over Glen Rose and 14-8 over Denton Ryan. Kitchens homered, tripled, and drove in three runs against Glen Rose; Hoggatt homered again; and Rylan McFalls had two doubles.

In the Ryan game, the hits kept coming as MHS pounded out 19 total safeties. Maddie Copeland was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and two RBI; Kitchens was 3-for-4 with a steal and three RBI; and Hall, Aday, McFalls, Addie Prescott and Shirley all chipped in two hits each.

The Lady Panthers (5-1) will start play in the Ellis County Invitational on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Carthage at Red Oak High School. They will return to Red Oak for three games on Friday: vs. Teague at 10 a.m., vs. Katy Paetow at noon and vs. Lampasas at 4 p.m. The tournament will conclude on Saturday at MHS against Benbrook at 11:30 a.m.