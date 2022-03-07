Softball Jags finish strong at Little Elm

Mirror report

LITTLE ELM — The Heritage softball team bounced back from a tough Thursday to capture three wins and a tie over the next two days in the Little Elm tournament.

The Jaguars (6-6-1) ended the tournament in dominating fashion in a 13-0 shellacking of River Oaks Castleberry on Saturday, hammering out 13 hits. The Jags scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to trigger the run rule after 4 ½ frames.

Alyna Becerra was a single shy of hitting for the cycle as she finished the game 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple, a double, five RBI and three runs scored. Izzy Barrientes and Kylee Murillo also went deep for the Jags., and Zoie Zachry, Murillo and Clarissa Rodriguez wound up with two hits. Zachry pitched a one-hit shutout.

HHS preceded that game with a bizarre three-inning no-hitter as they beat Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, 14-5. The Jags issued nine walks and surrendered 13 stolen bases. Jadyn Myers was 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored, and Zachry and Barrientes added a double and two hits each.

On Friday, the Jags dumped Dallas Woodrow Wilson, 8-2, and fought to a 3-all draw against Addison Trinity Christian. HHS held a 3-1 lead against TCA before allowing two runs in the top of the fifth. Against Woodrow, Taylor Bilderback was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Murillo doubled with two RBI and Zachry fired a one-hitter with no earned runs allowed to lead the way.

Following the cancellation of the Glen Rose tournament the previous weekend, HHS opened the tournament with losses of 14-2 to 6A host Little Elm and 9-6 to Midland Greenwood on Thursday. Myers had three hits and Zachry two against Greenwood, and Becerra added a two-run homer. Bilderback batted 3-for-3 in a bright spot in the loss to the host Lady Lobos.

On Tuesday of last week, the Jags opened the month of March with a 12-2 six-inning run-rule win over Palmer. Myers was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored batting leadoff, while Lacey Harrison was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Barrientes was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Zachry held Palmer to two runs on four hits in six innings.

The Jags were scheduled to host Maypearl on Tuesday evening. They will travel to Glen Rose on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will host Graham at noon next Tuesday as non-district play continues.