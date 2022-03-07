Lady Panthers split at Seguin tourney

Mirror report

SEGUIN — The Seguin tournament was a mixed bag for the Midlothian Lady Panthers as they won two games and dropped two over the weekend.

The Lady Panthers got home runs from Kylie Hoggatt and Carsen Kitchens in the tournament’s first game on Thursday morning, but suffered an 11-4 loss to South San Antonio. Hoggatt added a double and batted 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

MHS (6-4) followed with a 5-3 victory over San Antonio Southwest Legacy, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit. The Lady Panthers amassed 12 hits, as Kitchens was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored and Farryn Aday was 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Sheyenne Shirley allowed three runs on six hits for the win.

The Lady Panthers added another come-from-behind win early Friday, taking the lead for good with three fourth-inning runs for a 7-4 result over host Seguin. MHS spread the offense around as 10 batters got at least one hit. Kitchens homered again as well as Ana Gonzalez, Hoggatt was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, and Rylan McFalls and Addie Prescott each tripled. Lauren Davidson earned the win with four innings of work in the circle.

Later Friday, though, New Braunfels broke open the game with an eight-run bottom of the fourth in a 13-3 run-rule over the Lady Panthers. In a bright spot for MHS, Kitchens smacked her third homer of the weekend and was 2-for-3 with a double two RBI, and Kaylee Farnsworth added a solo homer and was 2-for-2.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to open District 14-5A play against Ennis on Tuesday night. They will travel to Red Oak on Friday and will host Corsicana next Tuesday, with all games set for first pitch at 7 p.m.