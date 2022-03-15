Lady Panthers drop 2 to open 14-5A

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers are off to a rough start in District 14-5A softball play, with setbacks against Ellis County rivals Ennis and Red Oak right out of the gate.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Red Oak on Monday afternoon in a make-up of Friday’s weather postponement and broke on top early, but the Lady Hawks pulled away for an 8-3 win, sending MHS (6-6 overall) to an 0-2 start in the district.

Meagan Hall’s bases-loaded walk in the top of the first gave the Lady Panthers an early 1-0 lead, but Red Oak tied it in the bottom of the first and then scored twice in the second to take the lead. The only other MHS runs came in the top of the sixth, on a Carsen Kitchens RBI single and an error of the bat of Farryn Aday.

Lauren Davidson allowed only two earned runs on seven hits in the loss in the circle, and didn’t get much defensive support as the Lady Panthers committed a total of seven errors.

Last Tuesday at MHS to open loop action, the Lady Panthers were held to three hits, including a Kitchens double, in a 13-2 six-inning loss to the hot-hitting Ennis Lady Lions.

The contest was scoreless after three innings before Ennis erupted with four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and eight in the sixth. MHS finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth with two runs on RBIs by Kylie Hoggatt and Rylan McFalls, but could not avoid the run rule.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Corsicana on Tuesday night. They will travel to Waco University on Friday and will host Cleburne next Tuesday as district play continues. First pitch for each game is set for 7 p.m.