Wild swings mark HHS’ softball week

Mirror report

The Heritage softball Jaguars experienced both sides of blowout games last week, with a big win over Maypearl followed by a big loss to Glen Rose.

The Jags opened last week convincingly with a 13-2 five-inning run-rule victory over the visiting Maypearl Lady Panthers. Leading the way was Lacey Harrison, who was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, and five RBI.

Alyna Becerra was 2-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored, and Izzy Barrientes was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Zoie Zachry struck out seven and allowed two runs on five hits in the win.

However, on Thursday, the Jags (7-7-1) traveled to Glen Rose and took a 3-2 lead after an inning and a half, but Glen Rose exploded offensively en route to an 18-3 four-inning outcome that was aided by six HHS errors. Taylor Bilderback and Taysie Trejo had the only two HHS safeties.

The Jags were scheduled to host Graham in a non-district game on Tuesday. They will host Class 6A Rockwall-Heath on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their final tune-up for district play, which begins next Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Ferris.