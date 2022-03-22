HHS softball splits tune-up games

Mirror report

The Heritage High School softball team tested their mettle last week against two tough non-district teams, and earned a split as the start of district play arrives.

On Friday night at HHS, the Jaguars hosted Class 6A Rockwall-Heath and held on for a 7-5 victory. The visitors threatened to tie it with a five-run top of the sixth inning, but the Jags ended the rally and took the win.

Taysie Trejo finished 2-for-4 with a three-run triple and a run scored to lead the Jags (8-8-1). Jadyn Myers added two hits and two runs scored as HHS outhit Rockwall-Heath 10-6.

Zoie Zachry went the distance in the circle and struck out six for the win, walking four. Only two of the runs Zachry allowed were earned.

After a quiet first two innings, the Jags broke on top in a big way as Trejo cleared the bases with her three-bagger. Trejo scored on a groundout, and Lacey Harrison later scored on an error for a 5-0 Heritage lead.

After Taylor Bilderback doubled home Myers in the fourth to make it 6-0, Rockwall-Heath mounted a rally in the top of the sixth, cutting the margin to one run. But with the bases loaded and two out, Zachry induced a flyout to Myers in centerfield to end the threat.

The Jags added an insurance run in the home half of the sixth on Izzy Barrientes’ leadoff triple, followed by a passed ball.

Last Tuesday, the Jags hosted Graham and came up on the short end of a 13-11 slugfest despite holding a 13-12 advantage in hits.

Kylee Murillo was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Bilderback was 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three RBI and two runs scored. Zachry added a triple, a double and two RBI, and Alyna Becerra and Barrientes each had two hits and two RBI.

Graham took an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but HHS made a game of it and eventually pulled even at 9-all after six with four runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris on Tuesday night to open district play. They will host Carrollton Ranchview on Friday at 7 p.m., then will step out of district to host Benbrook on Saturday at noon before traveling to Kennedale next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.