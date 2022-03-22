Lady Panthers win 2 to even district mark

Mirror report

Bouncing back from an 0-2 start to District 14-5A play, the Midlothian Lady Panthers got back on the winning track last week and picked up two victories to even their league mark.

On Friday night in Waco, the Lady Panthers trailed by four runs after five innings, but scored eight runs in the top of the sixth and went on to an 11-6 win over Waco University.

Rylan McFalls was 2-for-4 with a homer, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored; and Carsen Kitchens was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Lady Panthers. Sheyenne Shirley and Ana Gonzalez each added two hits.

Shirley pitched the final five innings in relief and earned the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits.

Trailing 6-2, the Lady Panthers (8-6, 2-2) got the rally started on a leadoff homer by McFalls, and the hits kept coming as MHS sent 12 batters to the plate. Shirley’s 2-run single ended the inning with the Lady Panthers on top by a 10-6 count.

University scored two runs in each of the first two innings before MHS got a run in each of the third and fourth innings.

Last Tuesday, it was a big night at the plate for both McFalls and Kylie Hoggatt, as each drove in four runs in a 12-6 home win over Corsicana.

McFalls homered, doubled, and finished 3-for-4; and Hoggatt was also 3-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored. Kitchens was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored; and April Snowden was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.

Shirley went the distance in the circle and allowed two earned runs on 11 hits.

Corsicana took a 6-5 lead after 3 ½ innings, but MHS plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth and never trailed again. Hoggatt’s bases-clearing double with nobody out was the big blow.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday night. They have a district bye this Friday and will travel to Joshua next Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.