Softball Jags open 2-0 in district play

Mirror report

With lots of offense plus some strong pitching, the Heritage High School softball team hit its stride last week with three huge victories, including two to open up district play.

The Jaguars (11-8-1, 2-0) began the week with a wild 17-9 win at Ferris last Tuesday. HHS led 8-0 after 4 ½ innings, but the host Lady Jackets scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the game interesting before the Jags pulled away again.

HHS finished with 16 hits as Kylee Murillo was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored, and Clarissa Rodriguez was also 3-for-5 with three RBI. Taylor Bilderback, Taysie Trejo and Alyna Becerra each added two hits, Zoe Zachry drove in three runs and Bilderback had two RBI. Zachry had a rough outing in the circle, but went the full seven innings for the win, striking out six.

The Jags returned home on Friday evening and were held to six hits, but took advantage of six Carrollton Ranchview errors to record a 10-1 win as Zachry pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts, tying Zoe Isom’s school record for strikeouts in a game.

Izzy Barrientes finished with a double and two RBI, Lacey Harrison scored three runs, and Zachry and Becerra each scored twice.

HHS returned to the home diamond on Saturday afternoon and took just four innings to dispatch Benbrook, 15-0, in a non-district contest. Zachry allowed three singles in four innings and only threw 36 pitches.

Bilderback was 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, two RBI and two runs scored, and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Becerra was 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI, Harrison was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored, and Hannah Moon was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored twice.

The Jags were scheduled to host Kennedale on Tuesday evening. They will play host to Ferris on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will travel to Ranchview for a 6 p.m. first pitch next Tuesday. Because there are only four teams in the district, teams will play a triple round-robin schedule.