Lady Panthers pull away vs. Cleburne

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers only had one game scheduled last week, but made the most of it as they used a big third inning to take an 11-4 win over Cleburne last Tuesday night in District 14-5A play at the MHS softball field.

Leading the Lady Panthers’ 14-hit attack was Kylie Hoggatt, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and three RBI. Rylan McFalls, Sheyenne Shirley, Meagan Hall and Maddie Copeland each added two hits, and Carsen Kitchens tripled and scored twice.

Shirley tossed the first five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Lauren Davidson finished up in relief.

The visiting Lady Jackets broke on top in the first inning, but MHS replied with two tallies in the bottom of the frame on Kitchens’ leadoff triple followed by a Hoggatt RBI groundout, then a Shirley triple followed by Hall’s single.

The Lady Panthers then dropped a seven-spot in the bottom of the third to take control. MHS collected seven hits in the inning, and two of the runs were scored with the bases loaded as Farryn Aday walked in a run and Kitchens was hit by a pitch.

The Lady Panthers got two more in the fourth as Copeland scored on a passed ball and Hoggatt doubled in a run, putting the game in run-rule territory. But Cleburne extended the contest with two runs in the fifth, and it went the full seven innings.

The Lady Panthers (9-6, 3-2) had a district open date on Friday and were scheduled to travel to Joshua on Tuesday night.

A huge week lies ahead for the Lady Panthers as they take on the two teams that beat them the first time around. They will open the second half of the 14-5A schedule on Friday at Ennis and will host Red Oak next Tuesday, with both games starting at 7 p.m.