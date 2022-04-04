District road tough for Lady Panthers

Mirror report

ENNIS — The Midlothian Lady Panthers kept it closer than the first time around against District 14-5A leader Ennis on Friday night, but the host Lady Lions rallied to edge the Lady Panthers, 6-4, as the second half of the district schedule got underway.

The Lady Panthers took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Lady Lions scored two runs in the frame and added two more in the sixth.

Carsen Kitchens and Farryn Aday each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for MHS (9-8, 3-4). Addie Prescott went 2-for-3, and Meagan Hall and April Snowden drove in a run apiece.

The Lady Panthers broke on top 2-0 in the first as Aday singled home a run and Hall hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Kylie Hoggatt. After Ennis tied it in the home half of the first, MHS reclaimed the upper hand as Snowden drove in Hall on a sac fly.

MHS attempted a late rally as Kitchens doubled home Maddie Copeland in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate, but that’s how the night ended.

The Lady Panthers had previously suffered a 12-1 home loss to the Lady Lions in the district opener on March 8.

Last Tuesday at Joshua, the Lady Panthers finally caught fire offensively in the top of the seventh, but wound up with a 6-4 loss to the Lady Owls.

Rylan McFalls started the comeback by scoring on a passed ball and Hall followed by driving in Sheyenne Shirley. Four batters later, Kitchens singled home both Hall and Snowden, but again the game ended with the tying run at the plate.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to entertain Red Oak at MHS on Tuesday night. They will travel to Corsicana for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, then will head to Bryan for a non-district doubleheader against College Station at noon and Bryan at 2 p.m. They will host Waco University next Tuesday at 7 p.m.