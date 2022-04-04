HHS softball bounces back from first district loss

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguars rebounded from their first District 10-4A loss of the year with a solid team performance in a 7-3 victory over the Ferris Lady Jackets on Friday night at HHS.

Kylee Murillo was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Jags (12-9-1, 3-1). Taylor Bilderback doubled and had two RBI, and Taysie Trejo also had a double in the win.

Zoie Zachry went the distance and scattered eight hits in the circle, striking out seven and walking one.

HHS never trailed after scoring three runs in the first inning and three more in the second.

In the first, Zachry and Murillo each singled home a run and Lacey Harrison added an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Bilderback’s two-run double, followed by Bilderback scoring from third on a passed ball, summed up the second stanza. The final HHS run was recorded in the fifth when Murillo scampered home on a passed ball.

The Jags opened the week with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to visiting Kennedale as the Lady Cats scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a two-out single. HHS got the tying run aboard in the bottom of the seventh on a Harrison single, but courtesy runner Jolie Johnson was stranded there as the game ended.

HHS managed four singles, including an RBI bloop hit by Zachry in the bottom of the sixth that brought in Bilderback to tie the score at 1-1. In the circle, Zachry took the tough-luck loss after allowing no earned runs on five hits.

The Jags were slated to travel to Ranchview on Tuesday evening for the first of three straight district games on the road. They will visit Kennedale on Friday and Ferris next Tuesday, with both games starting at 6:30 p.m. Their next home game will be on Thursday, April 14 against Ranchview.