Kennedale denies softball Jags again

Mirror report

KENNEDALE — As close as they might come, the Heritage High School softball team seems to be a bit snake-bitten when they take on District 10-4A rival Kennedale.

The Jaguars took a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday night, but the host Lady Wildcats rallied with three runs to walk off with a 5-4 win and take the driver’s seat in the district championship race.

After two errors and a triple tied the game, the Jags intentionally walked the bases loaded to put a force in play at every base, but a walk on four straight balls brought in the winning run for Kennedale.

The Jags were held to five hits on the night, including doubles by Alyna Becerra and Taysie Trejo. Taylor Bilderback and Izzy Barrientes each scored two runs.

Bilderback scored on an error at second to open the scoring in the top of the first inning. Kennedale tied it in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer by ___ Wooden, but HHS took a 3-1 lead in the second as Barrientes scored on an error and Trejo doubled home Bilderback.

The Lady Cats got a run in the fifth, but the Jags made it 4-2 in the top of the seventh on Trejo’s squeeze bunt that brought in Barrientes, setting up the disastrous bottom of the seventh.

HHS also lost at home to Kennedale, 2-1, on March 29 on a seventh-inning run by the Lady Cats.

The Jags (13-10-1, 4-2) had no such problems taking on Carrollton Ranchview last Tuesday in Irving, completely dominating the Lady Wolves in three quick innings, 19-0.

Bilderback was 3-for-3 with a double, two triples, six RBI and three runs scored at the top of the lineup, and Kylee Murillo added a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Becerra added two RBI and scored three runs, and Zoie Zachry, Clarissa Rodriguez and Jadyn Myers crossed the plate twice each.

Zachry and L Rodriguez combined to go nine up, nine down for a three-inning perfect game in the circle. The two combined to throw just 20 pitches. Zachry pitched the first two innings and struck out one.

HHS scored seven runs in the first inning, five in the second and seven more in the third.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris as district play continued on Tuesday evening. They return to the friendly confines of the HHS diamond on Thursday against Ranchview at 6 p.m. in advance of the Easter holiday, and will host Kennedale next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in what will be the district finale looking to salvage one of their three meetings.