Jags enter final week with district split

Mirror report

FERRIS — The Heritage softball Jaguars started the final week of the regular season on a down note Monday night with a 9-6 loss to Ferris in a District 10-4A make-up game that was postponed because of last Tuesday’s weather.

The Jags (14-11-1, 5-3) nevertheless won the district series over the Lady Jackets, claiming two of three.

The host Lady Jackets put three runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning, then after the Jags fought back to take a 6-3 lead, Ferris erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jadyn Myers was 3-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored, and Taylor Bilderback was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Kylee Murillo had two hits, Alyna Becerra drove in a pair, and Zoie Zachry tripled in the loss.

Only three of the runs Zachry allowed in the circle were earned as HHS committed six errors in the field.

On Thursday, the Jags celebrated Senior Night with another lopsided win over Carrollton Ranchview, 11-1 in five innings. The Jags scored in every inning except the second.

HHS spread the offense around, with Taysie Trejo hitting a two-run inside-the-park homer, Lacey Harrison tripling in two runs, and Bilderback doubling in a run. Becerra finished with two hits, including an RBI triple and a steal of home in the first inning. Zachry allowed one run on four singles and struck out seven with no walks.

The team honored seniors Kim Sandoval, Keilana Alexander, Clarissa Rodriguez and Bri Shaw at the game.

The Jags were scheduled to host Kennedale on Tuesday evening to close out the district schedule. HHS was looking to win one against the Lady Wildcats after dropping two nailbiters in the previous two meetings.

The Class 4A Region II playoffs begin next weekend, but first the Jags will host Fort Worth Arlington Heights in a warm-up game at HHS next Monday at 6 p.m.