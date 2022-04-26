Softball Jags enter playoffs with a win

Mirror report

The Heritage Jaguars ended district play on a down note with a 9-6 loss to Kennedale last Tuesday, but entered the Class 4A Region II postseason with a 6-4 eight-inning victory over Class 5A Azle in a warm-up game on Friday.

The Jags (15-12-1, 5-4) only had four hits, but two of them were doubles each by Alyna Becerra and Taylor Bilderback. Zoie Zachry allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out four.

HHS rallied twice to tie the game and force extra innings. After Azle took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the third and fourth, the Jags pushed across two runs in the top of the sixth as Bilderback scored on a double steal and Zachry bunted in Jadyn Myers.

An error led to Azle going on top again in the home half of the sixth, but the Jags pulled level again in the seventh on a Madisyn James RBI groundout that scored Hannah Moon.

In the top of the eighth, an error and two walks loaded the bases for Moon, who singled home a run. Lacey Harrison scored on a passed ball and Jolie Johnson grounded into an error at shortstop to bring Moon home and make it 6-3.

The bottom of the eighth was a cliffhanger as Azle scored a run on a wild pitch and put the potential tying runs in scoring position, but Zachry closed out with a strikeout and groundout.

Last Tuesday at HHS, the Jags ended the district schedule with a 6-1 loss to Kennedale after taking a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning,

Bilderback was 2-for-3 and Harrison and Zachry each added a double for HHS. The Jags scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth as Harrison doubled and pinch runner Keilani Alexander scored on an error off the bat of Moon.

Kennedale scored twice in the sixth and added four more in the seventh to take the season sweep.

The No. 2-seeded Jags were scheduled to open a 4A Region II bi-district playoff series on Tuesday night with a game against Aubrey at Kelly Field in Carrollton. Game 2 is Friday night at 6:30 p.m., and Game 3 is set for noon on Saturday if necessary.