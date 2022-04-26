Lady Panthers advance despite loss

Mirror report

Despite an 8-3 loss to Joshua on Friday night in the final District 14-5A game of the season, the Midlothian Lady Panthers are in the playoffs.

The Lady Panthers (12-12, 5-7) squeaked into the postseason and drew Forney in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II bracket. They were scheduled to travel to Forney on Wednesday night, then Game 2 is back at MHS on Friday at 7 p.m. If Game 3 is needed, it will be played at Forney at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Friday’s game, the Lady Panthers were held to one hit, an RBI double by Addie Prescott. Joshua scored all of its runs in the second through fifth inning to build an 8-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers finally broke up the no-hit bid in the bottom of the fifth when Prescott doubled to left to score Meagan Hall, who had reached on an error. Courtesy runner April Snowden scored on an error off the bat of Briley Blackmon to make it 8-2.

MHS tacked on one more run in the seventh when Prescott grounded out to score Hall.

Joshua finished as District 14-5A champions after beating Red Oak at MHS on Monday, 7-1, in a tiebreaker game.

Friday was Senior Day for MHS seniors Blackmon, Kelley Kasper, Kylie Hoggatt, Macy Cassell and Jaycee Celi.