Aubrey sweeps Jags in bi-district

CARROLLTON — The Heritage Jaguars took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday evening, and it was looking like a deciding Game 3 was in the future in their Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff series against Aubrey.

But the Lady Chaparrals unleashed an offensive barrage, scoring eight runs to flip the game around and take a 9-4 win at Kelly Field to complete the sweep and end the Jags’ season.

Heritage finishes the year with a final record of 15-14-1. The Jags will compete in Class 5A next spring but expect to bring back all nine of their starters.

Taysie Trejo was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Alyna Becerra had a three-RBI double for the Jags in Game 2. Taylor Bilderback, Jadyn Myers and Kylee Murillo each added a single.

Becerra’s double to right cleared the bases and gave HHS a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. In the fourth, the Jags made it 4-0 on Trejo’s bunt single that scored Murillo from third.

Aubrey broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then in the fifth, the third time through the lineup proved anything but the charm for HHS. The Lady Chaps sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs on six hits, capped by a three-run double.

The Jags were retired in order in the sixth. In the seventh, Trejo and Myers each singled but were stranded in scoring position as the game ended.

In Game 1 on Tuesday, the Jags fought back to within a run in the fifth inning, but the Lady Chaps pulled away in the final two innings to take a 1-0 series lead with a 12-5 win.

Lacey Harrison was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead HHS, and Zoie Zachry added a double. In the circle, Zachry allowed 12 hits in seven innings, but only six runs charged to her were earned.

After back-to-back doubles followed by back-to-back errors resulted in five Aubrey runs to start the game, the Jags got three back in the home half of the first. Bilderback scored on a passed ball, then a Murillo RBI groundout followed by a Harrison run-scoring single made it a 5-3 game.

Harrison doubled in a run in the third inning to answer an Aubrey tally and keep it a two-run margin. In the fifth, Zachry lined a double to right to score Myers and make it 6-5.

The bottom finally fell out in the sixth as the Lady Chaps took command with four runs, aided by a pair of HHS miscues in the field.

Aubrey (20-7) advanced to face Godley in the area round this weekend.