No. 14 Forney bounces MHS from playoffs

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers had a tough draw in the Class 5A Region II softball playoff bracket, and Class 5A No. 14-ranked Forney lived up to its billing as the Lady Jackrabbits ended MHS’ season on Friday night, 20-1 in five innings, to sweep their bi-district series on the Lady Panthers’ home field.

Senior Kylie Hoggatt made her high school swan song a memorable one with a solo homer in the second inning for the Lady Panthers’ only run. Carsen Kitchens and April Snowden each added a hit.

Forney scored in every inning, including seven runs in the top of the second inning to gain control. The Lady Panthers committed seven errors to go with Forney’s 16 hits.

Other MHS seniors who will be graduating are Briley Blackmon, Kelley Kasper, Macy Cassell and Jaycee Celi.

At Forney on Wednesday, the Lady Panthers (12-14) held an early 1-0 lead, but the Lady Rabbits scored five runs in the second inning and powered to a 13-2 win, taking a 1-0 lead in their bi-district series.

Meagan Hall was 2-for-3 with both Lady Panther RBI. In the top of the first, Hall singled home Farryn Aday on a line drive to center. In the sixth, Hall blooped a single over second base to bring in Ana Gonzalez, who had led off with a pinch-hit single.

Forney finished with 11 hits, including a walk-off grand slam home run by Cailey Slade that put the run rule into effect in the bottom of the sixth.

Forney took the lead for good with a five-run second inning and continued to pull away from there.

The Lady Rabbits (25-6-2) advanced to the area round to face Longview this weekend.