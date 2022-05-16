Softball Jags pick up postseason honors

Mirror report

The Heritage High School softball team received numerous honors at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The Jaguars received three superlative awards in a vote of district coaches. Sophomore Alyna Becerra was voted District 10-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player, and classmate Zoie Zachry was named Pitcher of the Year in the district. Freshman Taylor Bilderback was selected as Newcomer of the Year.

First-team all-district honors went to sophomore outfielder Jadyn Myers and junior infielder Kylee Murillo, and second-team honors went to junior outfielder Taysie Trejo, sophomore outfielder Hannah Moon and junior infielder Lacey Harrison.

Senior utility player Clarissa Rodriguez and sophomore catcher Izzy Barrientes were named honorable mention.

In addition, Rodriguez was named first-team Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association. Seniors Brianna Shawm Keilana Alexander and Kim Sandoval were honorable-mention Academic All-State.

Myers, Trejo, Bilderback, Harrison, Murillo, Alexander, Barrientes, Sandoval, Moon, Rodriguez and Shaw were all named 10-4A Academic All-District.

The Jags finished their final year in Class 4A with a record of 15-14-1. They will compete in Class 5A next spring, but expect to bring back all nine of their starters.