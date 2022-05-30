Jags tap Cearley as head softball coach

Heritage High School may have lost its head football coach to Allen a week ago. But the Jaguars at least will be getting someone in the exchange with Texas’ biggest high school — if only by happenstance.

New head softball coach Forrest Cearley was introduced last Tuesday, taking over a program with lots of returning starters that will be moving up to Class 5A in the new year.

“I have enjoyed my years with @softball_allen @ALLENVBALL and at @AllenHS_Eagles the past 5 years,” Cearley tweeted last week. “Thankful to the players, parents and my coworkers for all the support. I’m excited for the future as I head to @MidloHeritage to be the Head softball coach.”

Cearley was announced as the new HHS softball coach just one day after head coach Lee Wiginton was hired as the new head football coach at Allen.

Cearley has 14 years of teaching and coaching experience, but only six years in Texas after teaching and coaching at Genoa Central High School near Texarkana, Ark. for the previous eight years. At Allen, Cearley taught geometry and coached freshman volleyball as well as high school varsity softball.

While coaching softball at Allen, the Lady Eagles made the playoffs in Cearley’s first year with the team. It was the first time Allen had made the softball playoffs in 13 years.

In 2021, Allen compiled the most wins by any team in school softball history (26-8-3) and tied for first place in District 5-6A, advancing to the Class 6A Region II quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles finished 23-13-2 this spring and returned to the regional quarters.

Cearley and wife Lanay have four kids, Grayson (8), Harper (6), Emma (4) and Hudson (1). According to his Allen High School biography, he received an Associate of Arts degree from North Arkansas College, and went on to graduate from Henderson State University with his BSE in 2008. Cearley also obtained his MSE degree from Arkansas State University in 2016.

Cearley also enjoys coaching his son's 8U sports teams, playing or watching sports, and being involved in church, according to his biography.