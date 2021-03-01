HHS’ Chambers competes at state

Mirror report

SAN ANTONIO — Heritage High School’s Jaxson Chambers competed in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle event at the University Interscholastic League boys state swimming and diving championships on Saturday at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium.

The lone entrant from Ellis County in the boys’ state meet, Chambers placed 11th in the preliminaries in a time of 1 minute, 45.57 seconds, less than four seconds off the winning pace but shy of advancing to the A finals. In the B finals, Chambers finished 15th in 1:46.93.

Chambers had placed second in the boys’ 200 freestyle in a time of 1:44.82 at last month’s Class 5A Region IV championship meet, and earned a call-up to state as a regional runner-up. Chambers also placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.13 seconds.

Only a junior, Chambers will have a chance next year to improve his time and compete again for a spot at state.

The UIL girls swimming and diving state meet was scheduled to be held Monday and Tuesday, also at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio. Life Waxahachie senior Brooke Bryant was scheduled to represent Ellis County in the Class 5A 500-yard freestyle on Tuesday.

Bryant won the gold medal at the region meet in a time of 5:19.08. Bryant also competed in the 100 backstroke at the region meet, placing third.

The girls’ state meet was postponed because of the power outages and water shortages that were taking place in San Antonio as well as the rest of the state because of the winter storm.