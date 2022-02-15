MHS swimming quartet state-bound

Midlothian High School will send a relay team and two individuals to the University Interscholastic League state swimming and diving championships this weekend at the Lee and Joe Jamail Natatorium at the University of Texas in Austin.

The MHS boys’ 200-yard medley relay team consisting of Gabe Darrett, Jon Stephenson, Jake Dawson and Kalyb Holder will compete in the Class 5A boys’ division.

The Panther relay team won the District 14-5A championship last month, and finished third in the 5A Region IV championships at the Eastside Aquatic Center in Lewisville last week, receiving a call-up to state.

Both Darrett, a senior, and Stephenson, a junior, will enter into two events at state. Darrett qualified individually in the 50-yard freestyle at the regional meet, placing second in a time of 21.53 seconds; and Stephenson qualified individually in the 100 backstroke, finishing second in 53.45 seconds.

The 5A preliminaries will be held on Friday at 10 a.m., and the 5A finals will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

MHS will be the only Ellis County school represented at state this year.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Makayla Bloom, Elle Schenck, Maggie Hunter and Madi Lofgren narrowly missed out on a state invitation. The team placed third at the regional in 1:48.47, but did not receive a call-up to state.