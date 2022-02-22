Panthers compete at UIL swim meet

Mirror report

AUSTIN — Midlothian High School’s boys’ relay team finished 16th in both Friday’s preliminaries and Saturday’s finals at the University Interscholastic League Class 5A state swimming and diving championships last weekend at the Lee and Joe Jamail Natatorium at the University of Texas in Austin.

The MHS boys’ 200-yard medley relay team consisting of Gabe Darrett, Jon Stephenson, Jake Dawson and Kalyb Holder posted a time of 1 minute, 40.92 seconds in the prelims, and 1:43.13 in the finals.

The Panther relay team won the District 14-5A championship last month, and finished third in the 5A Region IV championships at the Eastside Aquatic Center in Lewisville last week, receiving a call-up to state.

Both Darrett, a senior, and Stephenson, a junior, also competed in individual events. Darrett placed ninth in the 50-yard freestyle prelims in a time of 21.38 seconds, and was 13th in the finals in 21.65. Stephenson came in 15th in both the 100 backstroke prelims and finals, posting a time of 54.74 in the prelims and 54.53 in the finals.

The Panthers totaled seven points to place 42nd in the state.