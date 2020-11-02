Awesome act of kindness at MHS bi-district match

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Midlothian Panthers made their Monday morning bus ride on Oct. 26 from Midlothian to the Ennis ISD Tennis Center to vie for the bi-district title, as part of the Class 5A Region II fall team tennis playoffs.

It was a dark and dreary day with light rain, so the matches were purposely rescheduled in Ennis, where they have four inside tennis courts within their accommodating tennis facility. The Panthers were slated to take on the Falcons of North Forney High School. But what proceeded the half-day matches was much more significant in the grand scheme of things than just another school tennis event.

You see, the head coach for North Forney was facing much more that day than a tough tennis tournament. Rather, and much more importantly, David Spurgeon and his family were fighting the battle of their lives, as their 13-year old daughter Elyse (who is also a tennis player) is in the midst of recently taking some chemotherapy treatments due to a diagnosis of leukemia.

Because this type of cancer is duly noted by wearing an orange ribbon, the Panther team, led by head coach Sam Wrinkle, decided to do something extra-special for Coach Spurgeon at the start of the matches.

Imagine the surprise at the Ennis Tennis Center when all the kids and coaches from North Forney High School took to the inside courts and realized that their opponents for the day had come clad in “orange” shirts (instead of their Midlothian “blue”) in honor of Spurgeon’s daughter, who was resting and striving to get better at home.

It was a touching moment, indeed, as the coach tried to express his gratitude for the Panther organization remembering his daughter at a very difficult time in her life. So, as Midlothian showed its support and sportsmanship, the two teams met at the main inside court – with the North Forney team in blue (on the left) at mid-court, and the Midlothian team in “orange” (on the right).

Later in the day, Spurgeon noted on his Facebook page:

“Look at what Midlothian High School did for my daughter Elyse today at the tennis matches. What a class act! Thank you, Coach Sam Wrinkle, and your team.” (He posted the photo of both teams uniting.)

And by the way, the Panthers went on to defeat North Forney by a team game count of 11-2, and they will be moving on soon to the next round of the playoffs. But no matter how the outcome had finished, it was a very nice way of showing support that day. So, hats off to the Midlothian team, and prayers and good luck were sent to Elyse, Coach Spurgeon, and his family.