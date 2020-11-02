Jags advance in 4A team tennis
Heritage knocks off Melissa in area round, will play Whitesboro in region quarterfinals
Mirror report
The Heritage High School tennis team continued its outstanding season, advancing in the playoffs with a Class 4A Region II area championship over Melissa on Friday. Standout players were seniors Gabe Bell and Nate Standidge, who won a hard-fought tiebreaker in a pivotal doubles match. The Jags were scheduled to continue to the 4A Region II quarterfinals against Whitesboro this week. [Courtesy photo]