Jags advance in 4A team tennis

Mirror report

The Heritage High School tennis team continued its outstanding season, advancing in the playoffs with a Class 4A Region II area championship over Melissa on Friday. Standout players were seniors Gabe Bell and Nate Standidge, who won a hard-fought tiebreaker in a pivotal doubles match. The Jags were scheduled to continue to the 4A Region II quarterfinals against Whitesboro this week. [Courtesy photo]