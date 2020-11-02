SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jags advance in 4A team tennis

Heritage knocks off Melissa in area round, will play Whitesboro in region quarterfinals

Mirror report

The Heritage High School tennis team continued its outstanding season, advancing in the playoffs with a Class 4A Region II area championship over Melissa on Friday. Standout players were seniors Gabe Bell and Nate Standidge, who won a hard-fought tiebreaker in a pivotal doubles match. The Jags were scheduled to continue to the 4A Region II quarterfinals against Whitesboro this week. [Courtesy photo]