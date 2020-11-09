Jags tennis reaches region semis

Mirror report

After a hard-fought match on Friday, the Heritage Jaguars tennis team fell to Wills Point, 10-0, in the Class 4A Region II semifinals, putting an end to an awesome playoff run.

It was the third time in Heritage history that the Jags have advanced to the region semifinals. With nine underclassman on varsity, the future looks bright for the team.

Wills Point advanced to Monday’s region final to face Kaufman.

In the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 3, the Jags took a 10-1 victory over Whitesboro in Frisco. Standout players in that match were junior Maddie Sanders and freshman Cannon Wheat.

The Jags opened the playoffs with a first-round bye and advanced with a 10-2 area round win over Melissa on Oct. 30. Standout players were seniors Gabe Bell and Nate Sandidge, who won a hard-fought tiebreaker in a pivotal doubles match.