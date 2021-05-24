HHS’ Young participates at UIL state

Mirror report

SAN ANTONIO — Heritage High School junior Jaelee Young competed on Thursday of last week in the 2021 University Interscholastic League Class 4A state tennis tournament at the Annemarie Tennis Center.

Young had the misfortune of being paired with eventual 4A state girls’ singles champion Brooke Runyan of Devine in the quarterfinals. Runyan won the match, 6-1, 6-1, then defeated Palestine’s Monique Ybarra, 6-3, 6-3, and Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum, 6-3, 6-4, to win the 4A championship.

Young was the only Ellis County representative in the UIL state tennis tournament field this year.

Young won girls’ singles championships on April 14 at the District 11-4A tournament and on April 27 at the Class 4A Region II tournament. The HHS boys’ doubles team of Gabe Bell and Nate Sandidge narrowly missed a state tournament berth of their own, finishing third at regionals.

Young won 17 matches in the 2020 fall season and was named girls’ district Most Valuable Player. Young was also named the Jaguars’ girls team MVP at the HHS athletic awards ceremony earlier this month.

HHS is no stranger to state competition in tennis. Girls’ singles player Haylie Hunger, the boys’ doubles team of Joshua Windham and Bell and the girls’ doubles team of Chelsea Wilson and Rylie Helm all qualified for the 2019 4A state tournament and finished as state quarterfinalists. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With nine underclassmen on varsity, the Jags will go into the 2021 fall team tennis season and the 2022 spring tournament season with high hopes. HHS advanced as far as the region semifinals in team tennis last fall.