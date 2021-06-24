2021 Ellis boys’ tennis team announced

The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards boys’ tennis team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page B6 of this week’s paper.

The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ tennis are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Tennis selection criteria was based on placement in each championship tournament with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Boys’ Tennis Team are, listed alphabetically:

Player of the Year Finalists

Gabe Bell, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Chance Kozlovsky, Jr., Ennis

Nate Sandidge, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Team members

Gabe Bell, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Candon Birdwell, Jr., Midlothian

Dakota Corp, Sr., Waxahachie

Chandler Erisman, Sr., Ennis

Thaddeus Horton, Sr., Waxahachie

Chance Kozlovsky, Jr., Ennis

Caleb McClain, Jr., Waxahachie

Jacob Mraz, Sr., Ennis

Josh Noel, Sr., Ennis

Nate Sandidge, Sr., Mid. Heritage

Nick Sinopoli, Fr., Ennis

Brock Thompson, Fr., Midlothian