MHS tennis notches wins in district play

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Midlothian varsity tennis program is off to a great start in their district title quest this season.

Having lost in a close opener (11-8) to the defending District 14-5A champion Ennis Lions, the Panthers have come roaring back to take down two rival teams in their district groupings. Most recently, MHS battled the always-tough Corsicana Tigers and came away with a sweet victory, with 13 team wins versus 6 for Cana on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Head coach Sam Wrinkle states, “My kids played well. On the boys side, we swept all 9 matches – singles and doubles, and our Panther girls also played tough and contributed 4 wins to wind out the afternoon-into-evening contest.”

Wrinkle continues, “The Midlothian varsity team enjoys competing and just being a part of a team effort. They work hard every day and are extremely coachable, which makes it a lot easier on me and my assistant coach Bret Razlaff. This win over Corsicana is a testament to that. The Tigers are a tough, gritty team and our matches are always feisty. I enjoy playing them and respect what they do down there, to be good year in and year out.”

The Panthers had traveled the previous week to take on the Hawks of Red Oak High School on Aug. 31. It was a morale-building and decisive win for Midlothian, as they took care of their competitors in an efficient manner. Their final team game count went down as 17-2 — an easy win for the Panthers team.

MHS was scheduled to attempt to extend its winning streak by traveling to Waco to take on Waco University High School on Tuesday.