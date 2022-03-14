A perfect day for tennis in MISD

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

It was a perfect day for tennis on Thursday, March 10, and 19 high school teams from all across the North Central and East Texas area went head-to-head to compete and to fine-tune their teams before their upcoming regional matches slated for April 11-14.

In addition, there was one school participating all the way from Union High School in Tulsa, Okla. — and they won the coveted overall “team title” for the one-day contest. This first-ever invitational tournament was sponsored by Midlothian High and Heritage High, as they joined forces to make sure every Midlothian high school and middle school tennis court was put to good use to host the exciting event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The men that coordinated the successful day of tennis were head tennis coaches Sam Wrinkle of MHS and Tony Le from Heritage.

In addition to the Oklahoma school mentioned, the other competing teams from Texas were: Argyle, Arlington Lamar, Corsicana, Ennis, Jacksonville, Kaufman, Keller, Longview, Mansfield High, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Midlothian Heritage, Midlothian High, Texas High, Weatherford, and Whitehouse.

The Midlothian schools had multiple local sponsors that made this event possible. Because of these sponsors’ generous contributions in the form of discounts and monetary/goods, the tournament was a rousing success. This Invitational Tourney went so well that it will now become an annual event.

According to MHS Tennis Boosters’ Vice-President Kristi Robinson, “Everything we purchased for the tournament was done locally -- including food, signage, shirts, and trophies. We can’t thank our sponsors enough for their help and cooperation”, says Robinson.

Sponsors included: Rally Sportswear, Cooper Insures Waxahachie, Big D BBQ – Midlothian, Pestek, Relic & Root, Beef O’Brady’s, Tim Tobey State Farm Insurance, Mike McClendon – Federated Life Insurance, On the Cutting Edge (they did all the event trophies and medals), Elite Therapeutic Massage, Ale’s Kitchen, and Jyro Signs (they did all the event signage).

MHS Coach Sam Wrinkle remarks, “I think our priority was first and foremost to host a quality, competitive tournament for our players – and secondly, we wanted to create an event that would get people to come back every year. I believe we achieved that goal. I was also pleased with how well Coach Le, myself, and both school booster clubs worked together this entire week. It was a lot of hard work and it took many volunteers to execute the two tournaments (Varsity and JV) with over 500 total kids involved.”

Wrinkle also says, “We were fortunate to have such great competition here this week for our kids. Union High (from Tulsa, OK) is traditionally one of the top teams in their state, and Argyle lost in the 4A State Team Championship last fall (2021). Furthermore, the competitive 6A schools really pushed our kids to play at their highest level.”

Heritage Coach Tony Le explains, “What a huge success! It was beautiful seeing both Midlothian schools combine their efforts to put on a great tournament for our athletes. We had some high level competition and we received nothing but compliments from coaches, players, and parents who participate in or was a spectator at the one-day contest.”

Le continues, “I am excited to see our tennis community develop in unity. This joint effort will only strengthen our tennis community in the future. And Midlothian I.S.D. has always been very supportive of our tennis programs. We can’t thank our Superintendent, Athletic Director, Principals, and the Athletic Departments, as well as many coordinators enough for all they do for us.”

Kristi Robinson concludes by saying, “This was truly a community event where both high school coaches and booster clubs came together with the support of so many local businesses to pull-off an amazing event. As a Booster Club member and officer, we loved seeing every tennis court in town filled with matches. As a tennis parent, it was so wonderful to be able to host a tournament of this caliber in our hometown without having to drive for hours.”

The following are the winners from the varsity tournament held on Thursday, March 10:

FIRST PLACE WINNERS:

Boys Singles A

* Ashwin Chandrasekar – Union High School

Boys Singles B

* Connor Hubert – Kaufman High School

Girls Singles A

* Jaelee Young – Midlothian Heritage High School

Girls Singles B

* Namita Reddy – Longview High School

Boys Doubles A

* Chance Kozlovsky / Max Glenn – Ennis High School

Boys Doubles B

* Jacob McKinney / Jackson McMullen – Midlothian High School

Girls Doubles A

* Lakyn Austin/ Madelyn Bixler – Texas High School

* Second Place – Haley Yates / Gwen Robinson – Midlothian High School

Girls Doubles B

* Lillian Choate / Payton Armfield – Mansfield High School

Mixed Doubles A

* Jake Chamberlain / Gowri Rangu – Longview High School

Mixed Doubles B

* Drestan Honza / Victoria Berry – Ennis High School

TEAM TENNIS AWARDS:

First Place – Union High School

Second Place – Longview High School

Third Place – Midlothian High School

The Junior Varsity Invitational Tourney was held on Tuesday, March 8, but bad weather caused it to be canceled that morning.