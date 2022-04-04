MISD sends 11 to regional tennis tourneys

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

ENNIS — The Midlothian High School tennis team fared well in the District 14-5A meet held inside the indoor facility at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 29-30.

The highlight of the two-day event saw good results in the spring tennis brackets, as the Panther boys took the 14-5A runner-up title, and the Panther girls repeated the same feat, as they brought home the runner-up award.

VARSITY BOYS

1ST – Ennis 15.5 points

2ND – Midlothian 6 points

3RD – Corsicana 5 points

4TH – Cleburne 1 point

VARSITY GIRLS

1ST – Corsicana 14 points

2ND – Midlothian 9 points

3RD – Ennis 4.5 points

A total of five varsity players from the group, led by head coach Sam Wrinkle and assisted by coach Brett Razlaff, have punched their tickets to compete in the regional playoffs set for April 12-13 at the Zplex Tennis Complex in Melissa. State tennis competition is slated for April 26-27 at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes, near San Antonio.

Those moving on from the Panthers varsity squad are:

Gwen Robinson / Haley Yates – Girls doubles — District champs

Candon Birdwell – Boys singles – District runner-up

Britney Pena – Girls singles – 3rd place (will serve as alternate)

Thompson / Weiss – Boys doubles – 3rd place (will serve as alternates)

The district champions representing the girls doubles – Robinson and Yates – won a very hard fought final from the Corsicana duo, as they came from behind to split sets and force a third set for the victory.

The other front line player will be Candon Birdwell, who battled hard against Ennis’ Trevor Jacobs, who eventually won the district boys singles title. Since Birdwell won second place, he will move on to compete in the regionals tournament as well.

HHS tennis dominates

The Heritage High School tennis team had a dominant performance at the District 11-4A tournament, earning three district championships and three district runner-ups.

A total of eight HHS players will advance to competition in the Class 4A Region II tournament, with two serving as alternates.

The Jaguars moving on to regionals are:

Jaelee Young — Girls’ singles — District champ

Cate Swize/Joseph Quipit — Mixed doubles — District champs

Anderson McClendon — Boys’ singles — District champ

Allie Helm — Girls’ singles — District runner-up

Justine Boehler/Christina Quipit — Girls’ doubles — District runner-up

Cannon Wheat — Boys’ singles — District runner-up

Josh Martinez/Connor Brumley — Boys’ doubles — 3rd place (will serve as alternate)

Young, who qualified for state a year ago, beat teammate Helm in the girls’ singles final match, while McClendon topped Wheat in the boys’ singles final. Young, who has signed to play tennis at Texas A&M-Texarkana, won girls’ singles championships last year at both the district and regional level.

The regional tournament will be held April 11-12 at Longview High School. The UIL 4A state tournament will take place April 26-27 at the Northside Tennis Center.