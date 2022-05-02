HHS’ Young competes at state a 2nd time

Mirror report

SAN ANTONIO — Heritage High School senior Jaelee Young competed last Tuesday for the second year in a row in the University Interscholastic League Class 4A state tennis tournament at the Annemarie Tennis Center.

Young lost in the quarterfinals to Stormy Tatum of Gatesville, 6-1, 6-0. Tatum went on to reach the finals, losing 6-1, 6-0 to state champion Meghna Arun Kumar of Argyle.

Last year, Young had the misfortune of being paired with eventual 4A state girls’ singles champion Brooke Runyan of Devine in the quarterfinals. Runyan won the match, 6-1, 6-1, then defeated Palestine’s Monique Ybarra, 6-3, 6-3, and Gatesville’s Stormy Tatum, 6-3, 6-4, to win the 4A championship.

Young was the only Ellis County representative in the UIL state tennis tournament field once again. She signed last December to play women’s tennis at Texas A&M-Texarkana.

Young won girls’ singles championships on April 5 at the District 11-4A tournament and on April 12 at the Class 4A Region II tournament.

HHS is no stranger to state competition in tennis. Girls’ singles player Haylie Hunger, the boys’ doubles team of Joshua Windham and Bell and the girls’ doubles team of Chelsea Wilson and Rylie Helm all qualified for the 2019 4A state tournament and finished as state quarterfinalists. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.