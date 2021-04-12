MISD track strong at district

Mirror report

JOSHUA — The Midlothian Lady Panthers won the team championship and the Panther boys finished as runners-up at the District 14-5A track and field championships on Friday at Joshua Owls Stadium. Both teams advanced multiple competitors to the area meet and will return to Joshua on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers took home a whopping 12 gold medals. Leading the way was junior Avalon Mitchell, who swept the 800-meter run in a personal record time of 2 minutes, 30.54 seconds; the 1,600-meter in 5:48.51; and the 3,200-meter in 12:48.02.

Also showing out was senior Maykayla Jackson, who won the 200-meter run in a personal record time of 25.21 seconds, ran the second leg in both winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay races, and won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 1 inch, a new school record. Jackson added a third-place finish in the long jump.

Other winners were senior Landri Schreier in the 100 in 12.13; senior Emma Garrison in the 100 hurdles in a PR of 15.21; freshman Vinaya Rodriguez in the 300 hurdles in 49.57; junior Jade Ferrell in the high jump (5-4); and senior Madison Morgan in the long jump (17-10).

The 4x100 relay team of Makayla Handy, Jackson, Schreier and Aniyah Hayes won their race, as did the 4x200 team of Handy, Jackson, Schreier and Ferrell. In the 4x400, Ferrell, Lillie Stansberry, Mariah Griffin and Kai Nixon placed second.

Also qualifying for the area meet were Hayes in the 100; freshman Mayra Finnestad and senior Cheyenne Corbitt in the 1,600; Finnestad in the 3,200; Rodriguez in the 100 hurdles; junior Halle Manwarren and Garrison in the 300 hurdles; sophomore Kadia Ward in the shot put; freshman Alexis Morris in the high jump; Nixon and Morgan in the triple jump; and freshman Meagan Hall in the long jump.

On the men’s side, the Panthers were paced by senior Andrei Fuentes, who grabbed golds in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.04 seconds and in the triple jump by clearing 43 feet, 3.5 inches, a school record. Fuentes added a silver medal in the 300 hurdles.

Sophomore De’ago Benson also won the 100 in a PR of 10.85, and the 4x100 team of senior Riley Angel, Benson, senior Johnathen Joiner and senior Gideon-Michael Collins won in 42.59.

In the 4x200, the MHS team of Fuentes, Benson, Joiner and Angel came in second; and the 4x400 team of William Collins, Angel, Marcus McLemore and Treyvian Gipson was third.

Other MHS area qualifiers included Joiner in the 100; senior Elias Palmer in the 1,600 and 3,200; McLemore in the 300 hurdles; senior Marshall Hodges in the shot put; sophomore Gabriel Songer in the discus; freshman Bryant Wesco in the high jump and triple jump; and Angel in the long jump.

Jags strong in district

The Heritage High School Jaguar boys won the district title and the varsity girls’ team came in second at the District 11-4A meet last week at Heritage High School.

The Jags totaled 203 points in the team standings to win going away, well ahead of second-place Hillsboro (134) and third-place Life Waxahachie (108).

Senior Carter Wilkerson ran to gold medals in both the 100 (10.64 seconds) and 200 (a PR of 22.52) and also won the long jump, leaping 21 feet, 4 inches. Sophomore Owen Vlach cleared 6 feet to win the high jump, and senior Tavin Clark won gold in the discus with a fling of 139 feet, 5 inches.

The Jags also picked up two firsts in the relays as the 4x100 team of Devin Hollie, Jaydon Hogg, Derwin Sneed and Wilkerson won in 42.93 and the 4x200 team of Hollie, Sneed, Andre Baysinger and Hogg won in 1:32.31. The 4x400 team of Ben Rhine, Baysinger, Antonio Pride Jr. and Cullen Stone finished second.

Other top finishers for the Jags were Hollie, third in the 100, third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump; Rhine, second in the 400; Pride, third in the 400; Brent Penwarden, third in the 800; Austin Craft, third in the 3,200; Stone, second in the 300 hurdles; Coby James, second in the shot put; Damian Alexander, fourth in the shot put; Kasen Carpenter, second in the discus; Greg Johnson, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump; BJ Thomas, third in the pole vault; Baysinger, third in the long jump; and Stetson Sarratt, second in the triple jump.

The Jags also shined in the girls’ division, with junior Leah Anderson claiming five golds in all, sweeping the hurdle events and anchoring the first-place 4x100 relay. Anderson won the 100 hurdles in 14.69 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 47.32, a PR. She also won the long jump (17-8.5, a PR) and the triple jump (37-6.5).

Other winners were senior Elizabeth Schmidt in the discus (a PR of 109-11) and junior Kathryn Purdy in the pole vault (a PR of 8-8).

The Jags were narrowly edged by Life for the team title. Life finished with 167 points and HHS finished with 164.5.

Jerzie Bryant, Kerry Scott, Julianna Burrows and Anderson won the 4x100 in 49.94 seconds. The 4x200 team of Britney Greeson, Scott, Logan Berumen and Burrows placed third, and the 4x400 team of Madeline Berumen, Brenna Thompson, Emilee Page and Burrows also placed third.

Among other top HHS performances, Madeline Berumen was second in the 400 and Alexandra Schmidt was second in the 800, third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Scott was fourth in both the 200 and high jump; Bryant was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the 100; Chloe Roles was fourth in the discus; Kaylee Norwood was fifth in the 800; Zoe Isom was fifth in the discus; Grace Sweeney was fifth in the high jump; Ashlyn Kerr was third in the triple jump; and Thompson was fifth in the triple jump.