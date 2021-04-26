Jags punch tickets to state meet

Mirror report

COMMERCE — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson cleaned up in the medal count once again, and Carter Wilkerson and the rest of the Jags' 4x100 relay team are also headed to state after qualifying on Saturday at the Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium.

Anderson won gold in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.39 seconds. She also won the 300 hurdles; won the triple jump with a total leap of 37 feet, 9.25 inches; and finished second in the long jump by clearing 18 feet, 9 inches. She will be headed to Austin to compete in the University Interscholastic League state meet, which will be held May 6-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Life Waxahachie's Bre'anna Lacy was fourth in the girls’ 100 hurdles, and placed fourth in the 300 hurdle prelims but improved her standing in the finals. Likewise, Anderson was fifth in the 300 prelims but surged to the gold medal, nosing out Lacy by four-one hundredths of a second in the finals.

For Heritage’s girls, Elizabeth Schmidt finished sixth in the discus throw; Alexandra Schmidt was 11th in the 800 prelims, 15th in the 3,200 and 16th in the 1,600 prelims; Madeline Berumen placed 15th in the 400 prelims; and Grace Sweeney was 16th in the high jump. The HHS girls’ 4x100 relay team was 11th in the prelims.

In the boys’ division, Wilkerson and the HHS 4x100 relay team punched their tickets to Austin as well. Wilkerson was silver medalist in the 100-meter dash in 10.67 seconds. The HHS boys’ 4x100 team of Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed, Cullen Stone and Wilkerson blazed to the gold medal in 42.42 seconds. The Jags’ 4x200 team placed fourth and their 4x400 team was seventh.

Wilkerson came close to advancing in the 200 and long jump, placing fourth in both events. Heritage’s Stone placed fourth in the 300 hurdles finals.

Other Heritage boys competing in the regional meet were Stetson Sarratt, who was fifth in the triple jump; Tavin Clark, eighth in the discus throw; Owen Vlach, who was 10th in the high jump; BJ Thomas, 13th in the pole vault; Coby James, 13th in the shot put; Damian Alexander, 14th in the shot put; Kasen Carpenter, 14th in the discus throw; Hollie, 15th in the 100 prelims; and Austin Craft, 15th in the 3,200.

MHS’ Jackson state-bound

ARLINGTON —Midlothian High School senior Maykayla Jackson won the gold medal in the girls’ triple jump and qualified for state on Saturday at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.

Jackson cleared 38 feet, 7 inches to win the event. She will be the only MHS representative in Austin the weekend of May 6-8.

Among other Lady Panthers, Jade Ferrell finished fifth and Alexis Morris 11th in the high jump. Madison Morgan was eighth in the long jump finals, Avalon Mitchell was 10th in the 3,200 finals, Emma Garrison was 12th in the 100 hurdle prelims, and Aaniyah Hayes was 12th in the 100 prelims. The MHS relay teams finished sixth in the 4x100, seventh in the 4x200 and 16th in the 4x400 prelims.

In the boys’ division, MHS senior Andrei Fuentes led the way with fifth-place finishes in both the 110 and 300 hurdles as the Panthers ended their spring season at the regional meet. Fuentes also placed ninth in the triple jump.

Freshman Bryant Wesco added a fifth-place finish in the triple jump with a personal record of 44 feet, 4.75 inches. MHS’ Riley Angel was eighth in the long jump, and Elias Palmer was 12th in the 1,600 and 13th in the 3,200.

Ennis sophomore Heath Vernor is state-bound after throwing the discus 164 feet, 4 inches to win the regional gold medal. Senior Lion teammate Dorion Strawn placed fifth in the same event. Also, Ennis’ Tavia Williams was sixth in the girls’ discus.

Red Oak entrants Xzavier Augustus and Lajuan Flowers each set personal records in the boys’ shot put, finishing fourth and sixth respectively to led the Hawks. The Hawks’ 4x200 relay team finished fifth in the finals, and their 4x100 team was 13th in the prelims. Red Oak sophomore Christian Pierce was 12th in the 100 prelims.

Among the Lady Hawks competing at the regional meet, the 4x200 team was 9th, freshman Leanna Jackson was 12th in the 200 and junior Mya Womack was 14th in the 400.