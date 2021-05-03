MISD athletes face one final hurdle

Heritage High School junior Leah Anderson hopes to continue her compilation of medals this weekend at the highest level.

Anderson and other Midlothian ISD track and field athletes will be headed to Austin to compete at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships this weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Anderson will be entered in four events at state: the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. She finished first in the girls’ 300 hurdles at the Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium and added gold in the 100 hurdles and triple jump, with a silver medal in the long jump.

All Class 4A state events will be held on Thursday, and Anderson will have a long day ahead of her. She will compete in the long jump at 10:45 a.m., the triple jump at 2:45 p.m., the 100 hurdles at 5:45 p.m. and the 300 hurdles at 7:10 p.m.

It may only seem that Anderson has burst on the scene all of a sudden. She was poised for a strong sophomore season in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sports in March, so she was never able to display her athletic talents that season.

As a freshman in 2019, Anderson showed a glimpse of her upside, placing fourth in the 100 hurdles and triple jump and seventh in the 300 hurdles at regionals.

In March, Anderson competed in the AAU Indoor National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va. with the Major Impact Texas track club and placed third in the 60-meter hurdles. She was also fourth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.

In the boys’ division, Heritage’s Carter Wilkerson and the Jaguars’ 4x100 relay team will be headed to Austin as well. Wilkerson will compete in the 100-meter dash at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday after qualifying with a time of 10.67 seconds at the regional meet.

Wilkerson will also anchor the HHS boys’ 4x100 relay team along with Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed and Cullen Stone in the 4A race at 5 p.m. The team won the regional gold medal in 42.42 seconds.

Midlothian High School will also be sending a representative to Austin. Senior Maykayla Jackson will compete in the girls’ triple jump on Friday at 2:45 p.m. after she won a gold medal and qualified for state at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. Jackson cleared 38 feet, 7 inches to win the event.