Hurdling history: Anderson wins 3 medals at UIL state

Mirror report

AUSTIN — Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson made history on Thursday, becoming Heritage High School’s first track and field state champion.

Anderson finished with two gold medals and one silver medal in the Class 4A girls’ competition at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Anderson, a junior, won the triple jump gold medal with a winning leap of 38 feet, 10.25 inches. She posted her winning distance on her third attempt, then watched as others attempted to better that mark. Runner-up Allie Estrada of Beeville Jones came the closest to her, but finished more than five inches short.

Anderson also won the 100-meter hurdles, finishing first in 14.23 seconds, a half-second faster than runner-up Alizah Villegas of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Anderson settled for a silver medal, finishing second in 45.56 behind winner Abree Winfrey of Canyon. In the same race, junior Bre’anna Lacy of Life Waxahachie finished fourth in 46.27.

The only event Anderson didn’t medal in was the long jump, where she was sixth with a leap of 17-3.25.

Life Waxahachie’s 4x200 relay team of Chaniqua Tonge, Bre’anna Lacy, Sanai Gort and Emeri Adames was disqualified.

In Class 3A and 4A boys’ competition, several Ellis County athletes competed but came away without any medals.

The closest were in the 4A boys’ 4x100, where the Heritage team of Devin Hollie, Derwin Sneed, Cullen Stone and Carter Wilkerson placed fourth in 41.76 seconds; and in the 3A boys’ 200-meter dash, where senior Aidan Williams of Maypearl also just missed out on the medal stand with a fourth-place finish in 22.45 seconds.

Wilkerson also ran in the 100-meter dash and was sixth in 10.67 seconds. Other state qualifiers competing on Thursday included Life Waxahachie senior Darius Fuller, who finished fifth in the 4A boys’ triple jump with a leap of 43-10.75; and junior teammate Te’dric Robinson, who was eighth in the 4A boys’ 110 hurdles in 14.95 seconds.

MHS' Jackson competes

Midlothian High school senior Maykayla Jackson competed on Friday in the triple jump at the UIL state meet and finished sixth with a leap of 38 feet, 2 inches.

Jackson had six attempts and posted her best distance on her sixth and final jump.

Senior Tumi Onaleye of Katy Paetow won the gold medal by clearing 40-1.25, followed by senior Savoria Anderson of Burleson Centennial at 39-7 and junior Suzan Ogunleye of Pflugerville Hendrickson in third at 39.375.

Among other Ellis County competitors, Ennis sophomore Heath Vernor just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the 5A boys’ discus throw. Vernor’s throw of 166 feet, 7 inches was less than six feet short of the throw by bronze medalist Hunter Harrison of Gregory-Portland. Chance Niesner of Montgomery Lake Creek and sophomore Alberto Orta of Friendswood tied for first place with throws of 176-10 each.