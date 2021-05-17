Anderson looking forward to next year

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Head track coach Eric Edwards, along with Craig Carpenter, are proud to announce their junior track and field star in the person of junior Leah Anderson. She represented Heritage High School very well by qualifying in 4 separate events at the University Interscholastic League Class 4A state track and field championships in Austin on Thursday, May 6.

Leah competed in long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles. Starting with long jump, she finished in sixth place. She followed that event with a first place finish in triple jump — with a “season personal record” of 38 feet, 10.25 inches. Then, next on the track, Leah won first place in the 100 hurdles, with a “personal record” time of 14.23. Her last event of the day was 300 hurdles, and she finished strong in second place with a time of 45.56.

Coach Edwards says, “Overall Leah scored 29 team points and finished fifth overall! That got Heritage one Lone Star Cup point! We are so proud of her because she is the first athlete in Midlothian ISD (both local schools) history to medal in three events at the state meet. She is an awesome athlete, and she is only going to get better to take a run at it again next year as a senior.”

He continues, “One of the coolest things about Leah's performance at the state tourney was that she had multiple personal bests, and that was the plan all along – but the 2 golds and 1 silver medal just makes it that much sweeter. Being the first athlete to do what she did in Midlothian ISD history is a major accomplishment!"

Leah says, “I am so blessed to have so many people at my school who support me, so it felt great representing Heritage. I am going to continue to train and compete this summer, and also throughout the remainder of the year, so I have an even greater opportunity to do well in track and field in my senior year — Spring 2022.”

Leah’s proud parents are Curtis and Tarsha Anderson of Midlothian.