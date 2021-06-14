2021 Ellis girls’ track team announced

The Midlothian Mirror is proud to announce its second Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ track and field team as the 2020-2021 celebration of high school sports all-stars continues.

These student-athletes are featured in a graphic on Page B3 of this weekend’s paper.

The Mirror staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for boys’ track are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from 14 high schools within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Track and field selection criteria was based on placement in each championship meet with consideration taken to previous awards won.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 Girls’ Track and Field Team are, listed alphabetically:

Athlete of the Year Finalists

Leah Anderson, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie

Bre’anna Lacy, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Team members

Emeri Adames, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Leah Anderson, Jr., Mid. Heritage

Lydia Brooks, Sr., Milford

Emma Curry, Sr., Waxahachie

Sanai Gort, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Tessa Henry, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Maykayla Jackson, Sr., Midlothian

Bre’anna Lacy, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Audrey Nunes, Sr., Ovilla Christian

Chaniqua Tonge, Jr., Life Waxahachie

Jordynn West, Fr., Life Waxahachie

Macie Wilkerson, Sr., Ovilla Christian