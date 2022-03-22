MHS track shows out in home meet

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers finished a strong third place and the Panthers fourth in the Second Annual Donnie Conner Panther Relays at the Roesler Athletic Complex last Thursday.

Freshman Mallory McLemore notched a first-place finish in the girls’ 400-meter run in a sizzling school-record time of 58.24 seconds. Sophomore Mallory Jones won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 55.61 seconds; and the MHS 4x400-meter team of McLemore, Lillie Stansberry, Kai Nixon and Madison Blanch was second in 14:04.05.

The Lady Panthers also accumulated points in the field events. Sophomore Maddie Fey blew away the field with a throw of 165 feet, 6 inches in the discus to win gold, and was third in the shot put. Classmate Alexis Morris added a third in the high jump; and Megan Hall was fifth in the long jump.

The Lady Panthers’ 4x800 relay team of Samanta Presas, Blanch, Faith Davidoson and Natalie Jones added a third-place finish.

The Lady Panthers totaled 87 points, behind Mansfield Timberview and Mansfield Lake Ridge.

On the boys’ side, the Panthers didn’t win any events but made most of their hay in field events to total 79 points, behind Lake Ridge, DeSoto and Timberview.

MHS earned silver medals in the 1600 with junior Makarian Urquhart finishing second in 4:53.65; in the high jump, with sophomore Bryant Wesco clearing 6 feet even; in the pole vault, with senior Blake Crowther clearing 9 feet; and in the discus, where junior Gabriel Songer made a throw of 149-1. Senior Marcus McLemore won bronze in the 300 hurdles.

The boys’ 4x800-meter relay squad of Urquhart, Caeleb Bridgins, Daemon Rodriguez and Kowen Tieews was third. The 4x100 team of Aron Bell, Wesco, Deago Benson and Caleb Collins was fifth, as well as the 4x400 team of McLemore, Bell, Joshua Rollins and Averee Cantu.

Wesco added a fourth in the high jump; Songer was fifth with a personal record in the shot; Bridgins was fifth in the 1600; and senior Joe Cavender was sixth in the discus with a PR.

Next up for MHS is a tri-meet at Wylie East High School on Thursday. A number of MISD athletes will also travel to Austin this weekend for the Texas Relays.