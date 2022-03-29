MISD athletes compete in Texas Relays

Mirror report

AUSTIN — A number of Midlothian ISD track and field athletes had standout performances at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays last weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

In individual events, MHS sophomore Maddie Fey was the top placer, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 164 feet; and was 13th in the shot put.

The Lady Panthers’ girls’ Division II 4x400-meter relay team consisting of Mallory McLemore, Jade Ferrell, Kai Nixon and Amani Bradsher was 21st in a time of 4 minutes, 1.29 seconds. The MHS girls’ 4x100 relay team of Grace Powers, McLemore, Ferrell and Aniyah Hayes was 43rd out of 78 entries in Division II in a time of 49.33 seconds. Individually, Hayes was 63rd in the 100.

Heritage High School was also represented well at the Texas Relays. HHS senior Leah Anderson posted a sixth-place finish in the triple jump final, clearing 40 feet, 7 ½ inches. Anderson also had a top-10 finish in the girls’ Division II 100-meter hurdle first round, finishing in 14.35 seconds and winning her heat but just missing on advancing to the finals. Anderson also placed 14th in the long jump.

HHS freshman Evanna Jacobsen finished seventh in an event the UIL does not yet sponsor, the 2,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 7:43.83.

Among other Ellis County athletes, Red Oak fielded three relay teams in Division II girls and had its best showing in the 4x400, placing 24th with Jade Edwards, Morgan Morris, Jada Edwards and Jada Donahue on the team . Red Oak’s Donahue, Morris, Leanna Jackson and Zaharia Webb were 49th in the Division II girls’ 4x200. The Lady Hawks’ 4x100 team of Donahue, Jackson, Morris and Chelsea Miller was 56th in 49.98.

The Life Waxahachie team of Sanai Gort, Chaniqua Tonge, Tyuanna Simmons and Bre’anna Lacy placed third in the Division I girls’ 4x100 race, behind Fort Bend Christian and Dallas Carter. In the Division I girls’ 4x200, the Lady Mustang team of Mia Williams, Jaimie Brown, Rayanna Montgomery and Jordynn West was 30th.

In individual events, Lacy finished 11th in the 100 hurdles, and Tonge was 12th in the 100 dash.

Boys competitive

Midlothian High sent several competitors to the Texas Relays as well. The Panthers’ boys’ Division II 4x100-meter relay squad of Bryant Wesco, De’ago Benson, Caleb Collins and Aron Bell placed 40th. In the 4x400, Marcus McLemore, Bell, Joshua Rollins and Averee Cantu teamed up to place 34th. Individually, Benson was 46th in the 100 first round.

Among other locals, Waxahachie’s senior Joshua Harris was sixth in the triple jump, clearing 46-10 ¼. Fellow Indian senior Jaylon Burke was 10th in the triple jump, covering 46-4.

WHS’ Jaelyn Davis-Robinson qualified for the boys’ 100-meter Division II final and finished eighth in 10.57 seconds after placing sixth in the first round.

The WHS 4x200 relay team of Brayden Williams, Calvin Simpson, Jermaine Jones and Davis-Robinson placed 14th in Division II. In the 4x400, the team of Merick Steen, Simpson, Jones and Gregory Clerkley was 44th.

Red Oak’s 4x200 Division II team of Makali McKellar, Durrell Collins, Daniel Gresham and Christian Pierce was 13th, while the 4x100 team of Warren Roberson, Pierce, Gresham and Collins was 16th. In the 4x400, the Hawks’ team of Collins, Caleb Atkinson, Kelton Shoemaker and Ky’reon Woods was 20th. Gresham was also 49th in the 100.

Ennis sent a discus thrower, junior Heath Vernor, who placed 19th.

Life’s 4x200 boys’ team of Eric McNairy, Zion Smith, Camrin Jackson, Joshua Ford and Aaron Hall was 11th in the Division I first round and the 4x100 team of McNairy, Ford, Jackson and Aaron Hall was 20th. Mustang junior Cason Rogers was 18th in the 110 hurdles.