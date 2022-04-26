HHS sends 23 entries to regionals

Mirror report

DALLAS — The Heritage High School track and field team couldn’t catch district mate Life Waxahachie in the team standings, but the Jaguars were still impressive with a second-place finish in the girls and a third-place showing in the boys at the District 11-4A/12-4A area meet on Thursday at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex.

The HHS girls totaled 122 points in a top-heavy field of teams that included Dallas Carter in third place, and advanced a dozen entries to this weekend’s Class 4A Region II championships at Texas A&M-Commerce. The boys were a very close third with 88 points, just six behind co-champions Life and Dallas Lincoln, and will send 11 entries onward as well.

The Jag ladies piled up seven gold medals in all, including four more by Georgia-bound senior Leah Anderson, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.09 seconds; the 300 hurdles in 46.87; the long jump in 18 feet, 1.75 inches; and the triple jump in 37-5.5.

Freshman Evanna Jacobsen gave a good account of herself as well, golding the 800-meter run in 2:26.48 and silvering the 1600 and 3200. Junior Allie Schmidt also advanced in the three distance events, placing third in the 800 and 1600 and fourth in the 3200.

Freshman Kynlee Berry and senior Kathryn Purdy tied for gold in the girls’ pole vault, clearing 8 feet even. Freshman Georli Vaughn advanced in the pole vault as well with a fourth-place finish

Other HHS participants in the girls’ division were senior Brenna Thompson in the 200; sophomore Ashlyn Kerr in the 300 hurdles; junior Kora Huff in the discus; and Vaughn in the high jump.

The Jag boys garnered one gold medal, by junior Kasen Carpenter in the discus with a toss of 136 feet, 1 inch — but there was still plenty of hardware to be had.

Sophomore Stetson Sarratt was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, and also anchored the bronze-winning 4x200 relay. Junior BJ Thomas cleared 11 feet to place second in the pole vault.

In the distance events, freshman Justin Roberts was second in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600 to move on in both races. Roberts just missed in the 800, finishing fifth.

Other regional qualifiers were junior Kaden Brown in the 300 hurdles; junior Connor Strubbe in the shot put; and junior Owen Vlach in the high jump.

The 4x200 relay of TJ Pride, Easton Kinder, Colby Pustejovsky and Sarratt — all sophomores — was third, and the 4x400 team of Morgan Jones, Pride, Pustejovsky and Brown was fourth. The 4x100 team of Savant Taylor, Kinder, Pride and Sarratt placed fifth.

Other competitors at area were Jones in the 400; Ryan Satterwhite in the 300 hurdles; Damian Alexander in the shot and discus; Elijah Mankins in the discus; Will Haralson in the high jump; and Cameron Holm in the pole vault.