MHS athletes advance to regionals

Mirror report

MESQUITE — The Midlothian Lady Panthers won the team title and advanced 13 total entries to this weekend’s Class 5A Region II track and field championships during the District 13-5A/14-5A area meet at Hanby Stadium on Thursday.

All three relay teams advanced, which greatly helped the Lady Panthers amass 137 points to beat second-place Highland Park by 10 points.

The 4x100-meter team of sophomore Grace Powers, freshman Mallory McLemore, and seniors Jade Ferrell and Aniyah Hayes won the race in a time of 48.52 seconds. The 4x200 squad of Powers, sophomore Kennedee Canales, senior Kai Nixon and Ferrell won the silver in 1:44.76; and the 4x400 team of sophomore D’Mari Gray, McLemore, Nixon and Ferrell was second in 4:03.24.

Gray added a gold in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 46.52. McLemore was second in the 400, Ferrell was second in the high jump and Nixon was second in the triple jump.

Sophomore Maddie Fey set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 3 inches to win the gold medal. Fey also breezed to the discus championship with a toss of 153-11. Classmate Hannah Brooks also advanced to regionals with a bronze medal.

Sophomore Natalie Jones advanced with a bronze in the 800, and classmate Alexis Morris was fourth in the high jump.

Other participants at area were Hayes in the 100; Canales in the 200 and long jump; senior Amani Bradsher in the 400; senior Madison Blanch in the 800; Jones, sophomore Mayra Finnestad and junior Faith Davidson in the 1600; Finnestad and Jones in the 3200; Gray and freshman Jordan Morgan in the 100 hurdles; and senior Halle Manwarren in the 300 hurdles.

All top-four finishers advance to the 5A Region II championships on Friday and Saturday at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. From there, the top two finishers — plus the best third-place finisher among the four regions — will move on to the University Interscholastic League state meet in Austin May 12-14.

The Panther boys, meanwhile, faced a tougher road but was boosted in the field events, finishing fourth as a team with 59 points.

Junior Gabe Songer won the shot put with a personal record of 52-3, and also PR’d in the discus, throwing 171-2 to finish second to Ennis’ Heath Vernor. Sophomore Bryant Wesco advanced in three events, winning the triple jump by clearing 46-5.5, placing second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

On the track, the only Panther to advance to regionals was junior Makarian Urquhart, who was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:33.52. Urquhart was sixth in both the 800 and 1600.

Other Panthers competing were junior De’ago Benson in the 100; junior Quentin Bradley-Montgomery in the 200; junior Aron Bell in the 400; senior Caeleb Bridgins in the 1600; senior Marcus McLemore in the 300 hurdles; and freshman Jaxon Salzman in the pole vault.