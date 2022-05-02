Field events strong for MHS at regionals

Mirror report

ARLINGTON — Midlothian High School will send three athletes to next week’s University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.

Junior Gabe Songer threw the discus 170 feet, 2 inches, and that was good enough for a silver medal at the Class 5A Region II meet this past weekend at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. Songer also competed in the shot put, placing seventh.

Sophomore Maddie Fey won the discus state championship a year ago as a freshman competing for Southwest High School in San Antonio. Now a Lady Panther, Fey is targeting state titles in both the discus and shot put after qualifying for state in both. Fey threw the discus a personal record 170 feet, 2 inches, and also won the shot put with a throw of 45-8.

A third MHS athlete, senior Jade Ferrell, will be heading to Austin next week as well after placing second in the high jump with a personal record of 5 feet, 8 inches.

Songer, Fey and Ferrell advance to the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium for the state meet, which will be held May 13-14.

In the boys’ division, other MHS competitors included sophomore Bryant Wesco, who placed fifth in the triple jump, ninth in the long jump and 10th in the high jump; and junior Makarian Urquhart, who was 11th in the 3200-meter run.

Other Lady Panthers participating at regionals included sophomore Alexis Morris, who was fifth in the high jump; sophomore D’Mari Gray, sixth in the 300-meter hurdles; freshman Mallory McLemore, seventh in the 400; sophomore Hannah Brooks, ninth in the discus; senior Kai Nixon, 10th in the triple jump; sophomore Megan Hall, 11th in the long jump; and sophomore Natalie Jones, 12th in the 800.

The Lady Panthers’ 4x100 relay team of sophomore Grace Powers, McLemore, Ferrell and senior Aniyah Hayes finished eighth. The 4x400 relay squad of Gray, McLemore, Nixon and Ferrell came in 10th in the preliminaries.