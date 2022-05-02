Jags sending trio to UIL state meet

Mirror report

COMMERCE —SEC-bound senior jumper Leah Anderson, freshman Evanna Jacobsen and sophomore Stetson Sarratt will carry the Heritage High School track and field banner into next week’s University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.

Anderson came away with three gold medals in the Class 4A Region II meet this past weekend at Texas A&M-Commerce, winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump. Anderson also advanced in the long jump, finishing second with a personal record.

At last year’s state meet, Anderson took home gold medals in the triple jump and 100 hurdles, and a silver in the 100 hurdles. Anderson signed with the University of Georgia in December.

Jacobsen won the silver medal in the girls’ 800-meter run in a PR of 2:20.60 and will be heading to Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin as well. Jacobsen also competed in the 1600, finishing ninth.

The Jaguar girls finished third in the team standings with 78 points, behind Dallas Carter and Life Waxahachie.

Other HHS girls at regionals were junior Alexandra Schmidt, who placed 11th in the 800, 12th in the 1600 and 12th in the 3200; freshman Georli Vaughn, who was 15th in the high jump and 11th in the pole vault; senior Kathryn Purdy, who was 10th in the pole vault; and freshman Kynlee Berry, who was 13th in the pole vault.

In the boys’ division, the Jags placed 17th as a team with 12 points, but Sarratt took home a gold medal in the triple jump and will be headed to Austin. Sarratt cleared 45 feet, ½ inch in the triple jump, and also placed fifth in the long jump.

Also participating for the HHS boys were junior Kasen Carpenter, who was eighth in the discus; junior Owen Vlach, 11th in the high jump; junior BJ Thomas, 12th in the pole vault; junior Connor Strubbe, 13th in the shot put; and freshman Justin Roberts, who was 14th in the 3200 and 15th in the 1600.