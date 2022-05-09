MISD sending 6 athletes to state meet

Mirror report

Midlothian ISD will be well-represented in the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships this Friday and Saturday.

In Class 5A, Midlothian High School will send three athletes to Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus in Austin — senior Jade Ferrell, junior Gabe Songer and sophomore Maddie Fey.

Ferrell punched her ticket to Austin by placing second in the high jump with a personal record of 5 feet, 8 inches at the Class 5A Region II meet at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium two weeks ago. Ferrell’s height is the second-best among all regional performances, one inch below that of Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner.

Songer battled Ennis junior Heath Vernor the whole way in the discus, but Vernor took the gold medal. Songer threw the discus 170 feet, 2 inches, and that was good enough for a silver medal. Songer is seeded seventh at state based on regional distances.

Fey is targeting state titles in both the discus and shot put after qualifying for state in both. Fey, who won a gold discus medal as a freshman at Southwest High in San Antonio, threw the discus a personal record 170 feet, 2 inches, and also won the shot put with a throw of 45-8. Fey is seeded No. 1 in the discus and No. 2 in the shot.

In Class 4A, Heritage High School will be sending three athletes as well — senior jumper Leah Anderson, freshman Evanna Jacobsen and sophomore Stetson Sarratt.

Anderson came away with three gold medals in the 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce, winning the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She is seeded No. 1 in all three events. Anderson also advanced in the long jump, finishing second with a personal record of 18-10 ¾.

At last year’s state meet, Anderson took home gold medals in the triple jump and 100 hurdles, and a silver in the 100 hurdles. Anderson signed with the University of Georgia in December.

Jacobsen won the silver medal in the girls’ 800-meter run in a PR time of 2:20.60 and will be heading to state as well.

Sarratt is seeded eighth in the boys’ 4A triple jump after winning gold at regionals, clearing 45 1/2.