Friday the 13th turns lucky for MHS athletes

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

AUSTIN — The three-day University Interscholastic League State Track & Field Meet in Austin proved to be quite a successful event, especially for a group of Ellis County athletes competing from Life School of Waxahachie, Midlothian Heritage, Midlothian High, Ennis, Waxahachie, Avalon and Milford.

In fact, Friday the 13th showed to be very lucky for three competitors on Day 2 of the track and field event.

Collecting state medals on Friday was Madeleine Fey, sophomore from Midlothian High School, who was the most decorated Ellis County athlete that day – as she captured the state discus throw in the early afternoon, with her best hurl measuring 160’3” for the gold. Coming in second for silver was McKenzie Davis from Carrollton Creekview, 15’10”, and rounding out the event with a bronze third place was Serina Ramirez from Rio Grande City, 149’10”. (Fey also won the state discus championship in the 2021 meet last year, so she was there to defend her title.)

This MHS thrower had medaled earlier that morning as she became the silver recipient for the girls shot put, with a toss of 46-11 ½. The gold medal winner for this event was Melanie Duron of Laredo Martin, 48 feet, and third place was pulled-in by Glennis Woolridge from Mansfield Timberview, 45-9 ¾.

Later in the afternoon, juniors Ennis’ Heath Vernor and Midlothian High’s Gabriel Songer battled it out, along with other competitors in the discus. Vernor, who was heavily favored to win, seemed to not be having one of his better days. And it seemed like the longer throws just kept increasing in the recording of the later attempts in the match. Each competitor gets six attempts and the farthest throw is the one they keep of record. As the contest moves along, one competitor will hurl what looks to be a winner, then in the following round, a new upstart challenger will come in with a surprising throw even longer. The final and sixth attempt in discus throw can be quite exciting, and this was one for the ages.

Out of nowhere came Lucas Williams from Colleyville Heritage with a long throw of 191-2. Next, Vernor from Ennis hit his stride in his final fling and excited the crowd with a toss of 185’9. This seemed to solidify his place as second in the contest. However, Kevin Adams II from Cedar Park, who had experienced a horrible day of throwing, which included several faults and putting his discus into the nets and poles and not counting, put it all together on his final toss when he surprised the field with a distance of 187-4, just edging out Vernor for the silver medal. But with a not-so-perfect-day for him, he seemed elated that he still made the podium with a bronze award. Midlothian’s Songer ended up with an eighth-place finish (169-10).

The third competitor from MHS on the day was senior Jade Ferrell, who finished sixth in the 5A girls’ high jump. Ferrell finished with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and actually tied for fourth place, but had more attempts than the other two jumpers. Frisco Wakeland’s Hannah Pfiffner won the gold medal, clearing 6 feet.

That rounded-out Day 2 for the Ellis County hopefuls – gathering one gold, one silver, and one bronze. Congratulations to all the top winners and also to those who trained so valiantly, but somehow were unable to make the state winner’s stand.